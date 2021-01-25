Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 399 ($5.21) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Drax Group plc (DRX.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 363.43 ($4.75).

DRX stock traded down GBX 15.80 ($0.21) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 375 ($4.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,502. Drax Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 402.60 ($5.26). The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 365.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 307.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

