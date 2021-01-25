Dragonchain Reaches Market Cap of $19.20 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $19.20 million and approximately $133,013.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.09 or 0.00744974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00047833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.75 or 0.04161567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016707 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,133,395 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.