Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Receives €87.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €87.60 ($103.06).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

DRW3 opened at €71.20 ($83.76) on Friday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a one year high of €108.50 ($127.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $612.32 million and a PE ratio of 50.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.61.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

