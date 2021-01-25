Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) (LON:DCI) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Shares of Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) (LON:DCI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.35. Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 152,708 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £29.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.19.

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) Company Profile (LON:DCI)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

