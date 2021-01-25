Dock (DOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $15.26 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00074204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.00797729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.44 or 0.04341924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017348 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.