DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,956 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,564 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 437,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,338 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,139,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $95.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

