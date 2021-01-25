DNB Asset Management AS Sells 11,130 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Loews by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of L opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.