DNB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 99,553 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 99,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.