DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in DaVita by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of DaVita by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of DaVita by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Shares of DVA opened at $119.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

