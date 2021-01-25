DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY opened at $105.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,314.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDAY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

