DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 173,418 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $16.81 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $786.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

