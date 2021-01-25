DNB Asset Management AS Has $1 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Aramark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.46 on Monday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

