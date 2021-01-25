DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.49 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after buying an additional 10,105,087 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 1,059.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in LKQ by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 941,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in LKQ by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,161,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 848,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

