DNB Asset Management AS Buys New Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,305,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after acquiring an additional 665,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 366,440 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,499,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,054,000 after buying an additional 213,328 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CICC Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

JKS opened at $68.50 on Monday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

