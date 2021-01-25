Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,504. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

