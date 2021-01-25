Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,809 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 5.8% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 31,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,884,895.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,093,980.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DKS traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $69.02. The stock had a trading volume of 93,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,767. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

