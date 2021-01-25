Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,291,000 after acquiring an additional 718,852 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,677,000 after buying an additional 572,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 369,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.01. 188,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,276. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

