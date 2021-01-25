Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 1.3% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,498,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.33. The company had a trading volume of 27,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,586. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $97.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.