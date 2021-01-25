Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 183.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

SLYV stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.34. 4,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $73.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

