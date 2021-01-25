Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 1,038 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 10.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 157,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 64,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $46.44. 920,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,885,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

