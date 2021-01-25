Digitex Futures Price Reaches $0.0295 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00069926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.63 or 0.00733854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00047470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.69 or 0.04195017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017453 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

