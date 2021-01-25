Digitalcoin Trading Up 41.2% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $74,408.92 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,627.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.03 or 0.04237703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.00436931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.75 or 0.01355276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.00530199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00414585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00267960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,879,018 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.