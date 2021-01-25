Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.69.

APPS stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

