Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Lowered by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 695,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,243 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $97,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.95. The company had a trading volume of 50,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,379. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

