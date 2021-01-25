Diamond Price Tops $1.26 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $11,183.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00003884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001106 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00081167 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,565,985 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.