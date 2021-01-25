Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 873,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,728 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $138,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.46. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $167.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.