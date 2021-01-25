dHedge DAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.73 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $14.95 million and $3.73 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00729243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.27 or 0.04179191 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017258 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

