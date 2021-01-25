DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $55,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,449 shares of company stock valued at $30,939,043. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $376.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.94, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.83.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

