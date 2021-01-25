DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. DexCom reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.83.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,449 shares of company stock valued at $30,939,043 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,451 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 991.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 302,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded up $6.14 on Monday, reaching $376.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,900. DexCom has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

