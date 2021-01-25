DEX Hits Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 54.4% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $23,697.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.99 or 0.00770356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.19 or 0.04237663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017611 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

