Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CRZBY opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.