Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

TER has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $137.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $143.40.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 318,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 7.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Teradyne by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

