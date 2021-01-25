Desjardins Boosts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $8.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target upped by Desjardins from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGFMF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC started coverage on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of AGF Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGF Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

AGFMF opened at $5.03 on Thursday. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

