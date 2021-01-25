Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 25,305 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,305 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $54,981,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $13,437,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 581.9% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 218,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 186,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 95.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 160,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.84. 109,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.