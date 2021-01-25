Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 267.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the period.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $26.19. 98,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

