Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 98,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,819. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

