Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 200,648 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

NYSE:ALE traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,005. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

