Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $30.14 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 2.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 49,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,619,000 after buying an additional 643,081 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,986,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,139,000 after buying an additional 231,017 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,232,928. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.