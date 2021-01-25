Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $20.36 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125,155 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 41,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Micron Technology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 234,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Micron Technology by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,059,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,880,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

