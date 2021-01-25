Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 49,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.32. 129,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,156. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $106.98. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

