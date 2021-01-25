Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 7,841 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Model Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,330,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 204,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,873 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

