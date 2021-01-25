Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,410 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 561,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 233,510 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 64,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.72. 221,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,347. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The firm has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

