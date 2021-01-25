Demars Financial Group LLC Invests $1.12 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.03. 713,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,079,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $85.03.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.