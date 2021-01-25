Demars Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,538 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 54,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

FUTY stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,350. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58.

