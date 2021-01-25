Demars Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 76,635 iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,162,000. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.56. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,871. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.43 and a fifty-two week high of $124.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.23.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

