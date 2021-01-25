Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 300.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.96.

ALB traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.81. The company had a trading volume of 47,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,931. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

