Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

