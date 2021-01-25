Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 229.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,197.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 289.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.69. 187,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,321,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.