Defender Capital LLC. Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Defender Capital LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for 3.3% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,245 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $153,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,938,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 2,490 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $307,838.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,254.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,186 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAXN traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.54. The stock had a trading volume of 608,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $177.71.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.89.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.