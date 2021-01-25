Defender Capital LLC. Buys Shares of 93,815 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. American Well comprises about 1.0% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley raised American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 110,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $2,907,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,126,814 shares of company stock valued at $56,211,694.

AMWL traded up $4.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.